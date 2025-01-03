17-year-old person of interest wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Baytown, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a teenager identified as a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a man in Baytown.

The Baytown Police Department said the shooting happened on Dec. 29 at about 4:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old man who was shot.

First responders began life-saving measures until Baytown Fire Department and EMS arrived and took over.

Police said despite all efforts, the 25-year-old died at the scene.

On Jan. 2, the police department posted a picture of 17-year-old Leondre Lynn as a person of interest. Police said Lynn is originally from Port Arthur and has been living in Baytown for a couple of months.

Authorities urge you to contact Baytown Crime Stoppers directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 281-427-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through P3 Tips.