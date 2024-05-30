13-year-old suspect charged in February shooting that killed 18-year-old in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old boy is charged with capital murder following a deadly shooting in west Houston earlier this year.

The Houston Police Department says 18-year-old Bryan De La Cruz Chaparro was killed during a robbery at an apartment complex off Wilcrest and Briar Forest in February.

At about 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 17, HPD responded to the complex and found Chaparro unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

He had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by paramedics, police said.

The 13-year-old suspect, whose identity will not be released, was already in the custody of the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department when the capital murder charge was filed on Tuesday.

Authorities have not released additional information about the robbery or the suspect's motive.

