13 Alert Traffic: Weekend road closures include shutdowns on IH-69 and IH-45 freeways

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Spring Break begins, expect a number of construction projects on our freeways this weekend.

On the northeast side, two lanes of IH-69 Eastex Freeway in both directions will close between Cavalcade Street and Kelley Street. They're expected to reopen Monday, March 10 at 5 a.m.

To get around this, you can take Hirsch or Lockwood.

Watch for even more slowdowns along IH-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at IH-610 West Loop on Saturday. One outside lane is expected to close at 7 a.m., but in a bit of good news, it should reopen the same day at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, expect slowdowns northbound on IH-45 Gulf Freeway from Almeda Genoa Road to Airport Boulevard/College Avenue. Three outside lanes will be closed starting at 5 a.m. and should reopen 24 hours later on Monday, in time for the morning rush hour.

Houston TranStar is reporting closures in Galveston County as well.

Northbound from Hughes to Deats in Dickinson: Two outside lanes will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Northbound Frontage Road from FM-517 to Deats in Dickinson: One inside lane will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Northbound Exit Ramp To FM-646 in Dickinson: This will be closed permanently starting Friday at 9 p.m. Northbound traffic will continue on the northbound main lanes and exit towards SH 96, follow the northbound frontage road to SH 96, make a U-turn at SH 96 to the southbound frontage road and follow the southbound frontage road to FM 646. TxDOT says the exit ramp drivers currently use will close permanently and a new one will open this weekend.

And last but not least, pay close attention to this closure for scheduled maintenance if you would normally take the Hardy Toll Road this weekend.

From Saturday at 9 a.m. through Sunday at 7 p.m., the right southbound main lane on the Hardy Toll Road from East Louetta Road to the North Hardy Toll Road Plaza will be closed.

The southbound East Louetta Road entrance ramp will also be closed.