13 Alert Traffic: Weekend road closures include shutdowns on IH-69 and IH-45 freeways

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Spring Break begins, expect a number of construction projects on our freeways this weekend.
On the northeast side, two lanes of IH-69 Eastex Freeway in both directions will close between Cavalcade Street and Kelley Street. They're expected to reopen Monday, March 10 at 5 a.m.
To get around this, you can take Hirsch or Lockwood.
Watch for even more slowdowns along IH-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at IH-610 West Loop on Saturday. One outside lane is expected to close at 7 a.m., but in a bit of good news, it should reopen the same day at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, expect slowdowns northbound on IH-45 Gulf Freeway from Almeda Genoa Road to Airport Boulevard/College Avenue. Three outside lanes will be closed starting at 5 a.m. and should reopen 24 hours later on Monday, in time for the morning rush hour.
Houston TranStar is reporting closures in Galveston County as well.
And last but not least, pay close attention to this closure for scheduled maintenance if you would normally take the Hardy Toll Road this weekend.
From Saturday at 9 a.m. through Sunday at 7 p.m., the right southbound main lane on the Hardy Toll Road from East Louetta Road to the North Hardy Toll Road Plaza will be closed.
The southbound East Louetta Road entrance ramp will also be closed.