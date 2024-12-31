13 Alert Traffic: Emergency roadwork to block part of I-10 eastbound at Holland for hours

24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 6:40PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency roadwork is bringing an unwanted New Year's Eve surprise for drivers on Houston's east side.

TxDOT posted just before 12:30 p.m. that the repairs would have multiple eastbound mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway blocked at Holland. They estimated the roadwork would be ongoing until 3 p.m.

