13 Alert Traffic: Emergency roadwork to block part of I-10 eastbound at Holland for hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency roadwork is bringing an unwanted New Year's Eve surprise for drivers on Houston's east side.

TxDOT posted just before 12:30 p.m. that the repairs would have multiple eastbound mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway blocked at Holland. They estimated the roadwork would be ongoing until 3 p.m.

