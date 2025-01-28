11-year-old in critical condition after being shot when suspects fired into his home

The suspects fired shots through the window of the boy's home from the outside, according to HPD. They reportedly made it inside the house before they took off on foot.

The suspects fired shots through the window of the boy's home from the outside, according to HPD. They reportedly made it inside the house before they took off on foot.

The suspects fired shots through the window of the boy's home from the outside, according to HPD. They reportedly made it inside the house before they took off on foot.

The suspects fired shots through the window of the boy's home from the outside, according to HPD. They reportedly made it inside the house before they took off on foot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for two suspects accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy at his home near the Northshore neighborhood in northeast Houston.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Grand Oaks Drive near Normandy Street and Woodforest Boulevard.

The 11-year-old was shot twice when the suspects fired shots through the window of his home from the outside, according to Houston police.

Lt. J.P. Horelica said the suspects then went to the back of the house and fired more shots into a separate window.

The suspects reportedly made it inside the house before they took off on foot.

The young boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to HPD.

ABC13 video from the scene shows a broken window at the home.

There were other family members inside during the shooting, including the victim's grandmother, but only the 11-year-old was shot, according to police.

"It's not fair to somebody who was expecting to go to school tomorrow, and now ends up in the hospital," the victim's cousin, Charles Tamayo, said. "You know, he was expecting to go to sleep, to waking up to going to school tomorrow, maybe he was going to have a good day. So it's just not fair to him that he's now in a children's hospital."

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Investigators described them only as a young male and female.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.