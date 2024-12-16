10,000 gifts distributed for school children during Navidad en el Barrio's 37th Christmas Program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At NRG Center, there are 10,000 gifts, each one destined to bring a smile to a child's face this Christmas.
Friday was the 37th annual gift-wrapping party for Navidad en el Barrio.
Hundreds of volunteers at NRG Center were packing, taping, and wrapping each gift with love.
Izzy Gomez was a young Houston police officer when he launched Navidad en el Barrio in 1987.
It was a way to share the joy of Christmas with children in underserved communities. Today, the nonprofit is a community-wide effort.
The toys being wrapped are going to 2,000 pre-selected children from 50 schools across the Houston area.
For many, this will be the only Christmas gift they will receive.
