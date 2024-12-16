10,000 gifts distributed for school children during Navidad en el Barrio's 37th Christmas Program

Hundreds of volunteers wrapped 10,000 gifts for school children at NRG Center for Navidad en el Barrio's 37th Annual Christmas Program.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At NRG Center, there are 10,000 gifts, each one destined to bring a smile to a child's face this Christmas.

Friday was the 37th annual gift-wrapping party for Navidad en el Barrio.

Hundreds of volunteers at NRG Center were packing, taping, and wrapping each gift with love.

Izzy Gomez was a young Houston police officer when he launched Navidad en el Barrio in 1987.

It was a way to share the joy of Christmas with children in underserved communities. Today, the nonprofit is a community-wide effort.

The toys being wrapped are going to 2,000 pre-selected children from 50 schools across the Houston area.

For many, this will be the only Christmas gift they will receive.

