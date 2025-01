I-10 westbound lanes closed until Monday morning for bridge joint replacement, TxDOT says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Westbound lanes of I-10 between Garth and Wade Roads will be shut down from 9 p.m. Friday until Monday, Jan. 13 at 5 a.m., according to TxDOT.

Traffic will exit at John Martin Road and can return to I-10 immediately after, the City of Baytown said.

TxDOT crews will be working to replace a bridge joint.

Drivers are encouraged to drive slowly and safely in the area as repairs are made.