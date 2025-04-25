CenterPoint work to close both directions of Katy Fwy near W. Sam Houston Tollway WB this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers using the Katy Freeway should expect heavy delays this weekend due to construction work by CenterPoint Energy.

The energy provider said it will be working to strengthen the resiliency of electric transmission lines along I-10 near the W. Sam Houston Tollway and Dairy Ashford.

All lanes in both directions of the freeway and the west-bound exit ramps from the tollway will close from 5 a.m. Saturday and reopen by about 5 a.m. Monday.

"The safety of our customers, workers, and communities is CenterPoint's top priority," the company said in a release.

CenterPoint said the east and west bound frontage lanes would remain open for drivers to be diverted off the main lanes and around the work zone.

Any additional updates on the work will be released as they become available, officials added.