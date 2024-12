I-10 Katy Fwy lanes remain closed as crews clean oil spilled in 18-wheeler rollover, Transtar says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple eastbound lanes on the I-10 Katy Freeway have been closed after an 18-wheeler rolled over and spilled fuel across the roadway, according to Transtar.

Officials reported that the fuel tanks on the truck ruptured, causing the spill to spread across the freeway.

Cleanup crews are working to remove the fuel but have not provided a timeline for completion.