13 Alert Traffic: 3 right lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway westbound at Antoine blocked due to crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash that's now been there for hours and involves an 18-wheeler is causing slowdowns on I-10 Katy Freeway westbound at Antoine.

Houston TranStar cameras show the busy scene, with flashing police lights and vehicles slowly getting by.

Three right lanes are blocked, and delays are about an hour.

There's no word on injuries.

Also, be sure to give yourself extra time if this is your route or you're headed out on the road.

Dense sea fog is adding to the difficult driving conditions.

