1 woman dead, another detained in deadly shooting in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in Houston's MacGregor neighborhood after a woman was shot to death Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Houston Police Department shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, about a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Griggs Road.

HPD said the shooting happened at about 11:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they reported having found a 75-year-old woman dead on the stairs of an apartment complex. Officers said they also went up to the apartment that the stairs led to and found another woman.

Police said the 42-year-old woman was taken in for questioning. Detectives are still trying to piece the case together and work on determining the relationship between the woman and the apartment, as well as the second woman.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD's Homicide Department at 713-308-3600.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.