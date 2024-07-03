1 dead, 1 injured in crash along W. FM 517 in Galveston County, authorities say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after a crash that shut down a portion of a road Wednesday afternoon in Galveston County, according to authorities.

At about 4:30 p.m., the League City Police Department stated officers were assisting the Galveston County Sheriff's Office with a major crash in the 7000 block of W. FM 517.

"The entire roadway will be shut down between Landing Boulevard and Algoa Friendswood.

The sheriff's office confirmed one person died at the scene due to their injuries, and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately released.