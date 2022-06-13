concert

Queen of Hip-Hop Soul kicks off month full of iconic concerts at Toyota Center in October

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's going to be a "Family Affair" come October when Mary J. Blige takes the stage at Toyota Center.

Her stop in Houston was announced Monday as part of her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.

"Boo'd Up" singer Ella Mai is set to open for the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Saturday, Oct. 1. A third female artist, Queen Najia will also take the stage.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.



SEE RELATED STORY: Super Bowl halftime show brought all the hip-hop heat

Oh, and when this guy shows up later in the month, he's going to have us all saying "Wow."

Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone will have us all feeling like rockstars come Tuesday, Oct. 25 when he ignites the Toyota Center as part of his Twelve Carat Tour.

This tour is coming off the recently released Twelve Carat Toothache album.

Post Malone, a Texas native, will be joined by special guest rapper Roddy Rich.

So, if you want to catch these guys on the block, tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.



SEE RELATED STORY: Here's what happened when Post Malone dined at this Houston restaurant

To see what other major stars are making appearances in Houston, visit the Toyota Center website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertlive musicentertainmentrappertoyota centermusicfun stuff
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONCERT
Travis Scott books his first US festival since Astroworld tragedy
Global K-pop sensation Seventeen kicks it in Houston in new tour
Line for sold-out concert stretched across Houston's north side
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
TOP STORIES
At least 30 shots fired during Airbnb grad party, hitting man in head
Boy killed when person fired multiple shots at home in E. Harris Co.
Driver killed and 16-year-old hurt after being hit by chase suspect
Man charged with murder of brother, shooting of nephew in N. Houston
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID
Saharan haze is back with little hope for rain to wash it away
Show More
Uvalde school shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole
3 people hurt during shootout outside taqueria in SE Houston, HPD says
Chase suspects bail out of stolen car near Magnolia Park, deputies say
John Cena surprises nonverbal fan who fled Ukraine with family
Texas prison transports resume today under new security protocols
More TOP STORIES News