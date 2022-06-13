Queen of Hip-Hop Soul kicks off month full of iconic concerts at Toyota Center in October

Her stop in Houston was announced Monday as part of her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.
"Boo'd Up" singer Ella Mai is set to open for the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Saturday, Oct. 1. A third female artist, Queen Najia will also take the stage.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @maryjblige is coming to Toyota Center for the Good Morning Gorgeous tour with @ellamai and @queennaija on October 1! Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 10am!— Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) June 13, 2022
Oh, and when this guy shows up later in the month, he's going to have us all saying "Wow."
Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone will have us all feeling like rockstars come Tuesday, Oct. 25 when he ignites the Toyota Center as part of his Twelve Carat Tour.
This tour is coming off the recently released Twelve Carat Toothache album.
Post Malone, a Texas native, will be joined by special guest rapper Roddy Rich.
So, if you want to catch these guys on the block, tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.
New Music, Same Vibe…we are so READY! @PostMalone is heading to Toyota Center on his Twelve Carat Tour on October 25 with @RoddyRicch! Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 10am!— Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) June 13, 2022
