Pop star Olivia Rodrigo falls through hole on stage | VIDEO

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo fell into a hole during her Melbourne, Australia concert. Rodrigo later posted on social media that she was OK.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo gave fans a shock at a concert in Melbourne, Australia after she fell into a hole in the stage.

Video shows as a platform on the stage was lowered as she was speaking with her fans during the concert.

The singer did not see the unexpected hole and fell.

Rodrigo quickly jumps up, out of the hole and says "oh my God that was fun! I'm okay. Sometimes there is just a hole in the stage."

The former "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Disney star is on her Guts World Tour. Her next concert, which is sold out, is on Thursday in Sydney.