Here's what happened when Post Malone dined at this Houston restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Post Malone has a tour stop Monday night in Houston at the Toyota Center. But, first, he needs wings.

The rapper was spotted dining at Pluckers on Shepherd late Sunday night.

Several lucky fans got to pose for selfies with "Posty," who donned a yellow with stripes long-sleeve shirt.

The 24-year-old who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had some time to arrive in Houston after his last show in the Memphis area on Friday night.

His Runaway Tour show is a hot ticket in town. The least expensive seats that go for $83 are all spoken for.

A check of resale sites showed the cheapest ticket going for $100 in the 400 section.

