Zayn Malik postpones tour after Liam Payne's death

Zayn Malik announced he is postponing the U.S. leg of his highly anticipated Stairway to the Sky tour following the tragic passing of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, ABC News reported.

"Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the U.S. leg of the Stairway to the Sky Tour," Malik, 31, shared in an Instagram Story on Saturday. "The dates are being rescheduled for January, and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days."

Payne's unexpected death earlier this week left both fans and friends of the former band in shock. As a tribute to his former bandmate, Malik expressed his desire to take time to mourn privately, making the difficult decision to reschedule the tour.

Malik's Stairway to the Sky tour was set to kick off in November, marking his long-awaited return to the stage after several years.

