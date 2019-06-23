Possibly impaired driver slams into Fiat waiting at stoplight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A possibly impaired driver slammed into another vehicle in southeast Houston.

Authorities say a white Cadillac crashed into a Fiat 500 as it waited at a stoplight early Sunday morning.

The accident happened at El Dorado Boulevard and Space Center Boulevard in Clear Lake.

Authorities say they believe the driver of the Cadillac may have been drinking.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

