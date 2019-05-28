245 arrested for DUI in Houston during Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg released the number of drunk driving arrests over the Memorial Day weekend on Tuesday morning.The DA's office says 245 drivers were charged with drunk driving during the holiday weekend.Eight of the drivers are accused of driving drunk with a child in the car, and 182 people were charged as first offenders."Our roadways remain the most dangerous in the country," said Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Chief Sean Teare. "We were out in force this weekend and literally took hundreds of drunks off the roads, but there is a long way to go."The overall number is higher than the last two years."This is such a selfish crime, because every time you do this, you are putting everyone, including yourself at risk of death," Teare said. "With the options available today, there is no reason to get behind the wheel while intoxicated."