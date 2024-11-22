Pasadena father found not guilty of murder in death of his 6-week-old son

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old father has been found not guilty of murder in the death of his 6-week-old son, who died in November 2020.

Charges were filed against Xavier Darren Whitaker in 2022, two years after the infant's death, following the Pasadena Police Department's investigation.

According to court documents, Whitaker was caring for his son, Xavier Darren Whitaker, Jr., while the baby's mother was asleep. The infant was taken to the hospital on Nov. 11, 2020 and died nine days later. The autopsy determined the child died from blunt force trauma, and the death was determined to be homicide.



Authorities determined the 6-week-old had suffered multiple injuries, including head trauma, brain injuries, cerebral edema, skull fractures, and multiple broken ribs and other broken bones. The injuries were said to be consistent with kicking or stomping, and throwing the baby.

Whitaker was tried for murder in November 2024. A jury found him not guilty and he was ordered released from custody.