Charges filed against Houston man in death of 3-month-old infant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 3-month-old baby's death last year.

Jamal Rayshun Porter, 28, who appeared in probable cause court last week, has been charged with injury to a child.

According to the Houston Police Department, on Oct. 25, 2024, officers responded to 4078 Barberry Drive at about 9 p.m. after Porter and the infant's mother called 911, saying the baby was unresponsive.

The baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Forensic records revealed the child had a skull fracture, multiple rib fractures, and other broken bones in various stages of healing. The baby's cause of death was ruled as blunt force head trauma.

Porter was charged for his role in the infant's death and arrested on Feb. 19.

