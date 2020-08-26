hurricane laura

State of Texas sends C-130s to Port Arthur for 'last chance' evacuation

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texans prepare for Hurricane Laura's impact and with evacuations underway, the state is giving residents in the City of Port Arthur a last chance to leave before landfall.

The State of Texas has sent two C-130s to Port Arthur to provide evacuation out of the Jack Brooks airport.

"If you have citizens that need evacuation after your embarkation hubs have closed, they can go to the Jack Brooks airport and be evacuated via the C130s," the city wrote on Facebook.



During the week, Port Arthur residents placed several white bags upright next to a mound of sand and started filling them as they prepared for Hurricane Laura.

"I'm really worried. I'm really worried, but I did get my Momma out of here," one resident at the downtown location said as she shoveled sand into a bag. "She's elderly and we got her out of here."

The woman said her daughter wanted to stay behind, so she is going to stay in town as well. But down the street, hundreds of residents have already filled school buses and are evacuating per local orders.

The City of Port Arthur issued a mandatory evacuation at 6 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Laura, which is predicted Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

The city says the C-130s can only accept 40 people each, for a total of 80 evacuees per their COVID-19 guidelines.

For more details, visit Port Arthur's website.

The video above is from a previous story.
