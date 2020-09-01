Pool where Houston teen was electrocuted failed inspection multiple times

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was electrocuted after he accidentally touched wires from an interior light at a motel swimming pool over the weekend, Harris County Precinct 4 said.Officials told ABC13 this happened Saturday at the North Villa Inn at 16510 North Freeway.According to authorities, the pool's interior light had been removed, exposing the wires. While the teen, identified as Khaleel Marcos Reynolds, was swimming, he touched them.Reynolds was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.Harris Health officials said the pool should not have been open based on inspections from at least the past two years.In 2018, the pool failed inspection twice: once in July and again in December.The day after Reynolds died, Aug. 30, 2020, the pool failed inspection again.Experts are sharing reminders that it's important that interior pool lights are sealed and should also be regularly inspected.A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Reynolds' family to help cover funeral costs.