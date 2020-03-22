Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence and wife tested negative for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said Saturday.

This comes after the White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence's spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have "close contact" to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NC man charged after claiming to have COVID-19 during Walmart livestream
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 148
Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order
Rihanna donates $5M to coronavirus relief efforts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 148
Need for nurses leads Gov. Greg Abbott to waive regulations
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site prepares to screen all others
Kroger giving one-time bonuses to employees during pandemic
4-year-old boy found dead in Sugar Land home
Dave Ward talks about social distancing amid pandemic
Kenny Rogers remembered through the years in Houston
Show More
Showers and storms are moving across SE Texas, warm up tomorrow
Rihanna donates $5M to coronavirus relief efforts
Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order
Lance McCullers shares Houston restaurants to visit
Mayor Turner addresses contaminated water rumor
More TOP STORIES News