Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw debuts new eye patch during SOTU

WASHINGTON D.C. --Newly elected Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw was spotted at the State of the Union. He debuted his new eye patch.
Crenshaw posted a close up picture on Twitter. It looks to be made out of wood and has a Navy SEAL trident. Crenshaw is a former Navy SEAL.
Dan Crenshaw replaced outgoing Republican Rep. Ted Poe in U.S. House District 2 in January. He became Texas' youngest congressional representative.
