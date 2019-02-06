POLITICS

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw debuts new eye patch during SOTU

Newly elected Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw was spotted at the State of the Union. He debuted his new eye patch.

Crenshaw posted a close up picture on Twitter. It looks to be made out of wood and has a Navy SEAL trident. Crenshaw is a former Navy SEAL.

Dan Crenshaw replaced outgoing Republican Rep. Ted Poe in U.S. House District 2 in January. He became Texas' youngest congressional representative.

