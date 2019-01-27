HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --Newly elected (R) Congressman Dan Crenshaw entered his position in congress just a few days before President Donald Trump decided to shutdown the government.
Crenshaw stated that he was going to refuse his salary until federal workers received their paychecks.
I cannot in good conscience get paid while federal employees’ financial futures hang in the balance because of this partial government shutdown. I’ve asked the Chief Administrative Officer to withhold my pay until we have come to an agreement to adequately fund border security. pic.twitter.com/2g37vAAtx2— Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 10, 2019
In an additional effort to help those particular citizens and their families during this time, Crenshaw paired up with The Humble Area Assistance Ministries along with Second Baptist Church and decided it would be beneficial to have a food drive.
Staff says they were fortunate enough to collect about $6,000 in gift cards before the event and are still taking donations.
