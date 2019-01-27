SOCIETY

Congressman Dan Crenshaw holds food drive for furlough government workers

During the government shutdown, a newly elected member of congress gives free food to furlough workers.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Newly elected (R) Congressman Dan Crenshaw entered his position in congress just a few days before President Donald Trump decided to shutdown the government.

Crenshaw stated that he was going to refuse his salary until federal workers received their paychecks.


In an additional effort to help those particular citizens and their families during this time, Crenshaw paired up with The Humble Area Assistance Ministries along with Second Baptist Church and decided it would be beneficial to have a food drive.

Staff says they were fortunate enough to collect about $6,000 in gift cards before the event and are still taking donations.
The food is enough to feed a family of four and they plan on continuing their support every Friday until the shutdown is over.

