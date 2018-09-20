POLITICS

Ted Cruz confronted by Santa Fe High School victim's mother at town hall

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Jessica Willey captured the heated words by a Santa Fe High School victim's mother directed at Sen. Ted Cruz.

By
WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
There was an explosive moment at a Ted Cruz rally Thursday night in Webster when the mother of a Santa Fe High School shooting victim confronted the senator in front of his supporters.

Rhonda Hart stormed the crowded room at Franca's Italian Restaurant. She stood on a chair and shouted, "Don't disrespect my daughter. My daughter died. My daughter died."

Some in the crowd reacted harshly. Cruz, a Republican, calmed them down and offered his condolences.

"You still have not introduced common-sense reform," Hart yelled.

She told Eyewitness News she came specifically to confront Cruz.

"I wanted to be able to call him out. His inaction regarding the children of Santa Fe. Children died under his watch and he accepts money from the NRA. There is still not any sort of common-sense reform," she said.

Cruz drove to Santa Fe from Houston the day of the shooting and met with victims. He had also participated in a roundtable discussion in Austin about school safety.

"I think the number one thing that makes schools safer is to have more armed police officers on campus to keep schools safe," he told supporters to cheers.

The rally was the 22nd he's held in the last three weeks. Polls conflict on who is ahead between him and challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat from El Paso. O'Rourke talked to students at Prairie View A&M Wednesday night and is giving Cruz a tough race.

"Our biggest danger is complacency. We've got a fight on our hands," Cruz said to chants of "Veto Beto."

The senator and congressman will be in Dallas on Friday for their first debate.

"I think the debate tomorrow will focus on our different records," Cruz said.

SEE MORE: Send us your questions for Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30, televised on ABC13
EMBED More News Videos

Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O'Rourke are coming together for a debate at UH.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsted cruzsenateelectionTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Ivanka Trump and Sen. Cruz take tour of NASA in Houston
Russian cosmonaut's words send Ivanka Trump over the moon
SUBMIT QUESTIONS for Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30
SUBMIT QUESTIONS for Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30
More Politics
Top Stories
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
Threat found on bathroom wall of Texas City High School
Stomach bug linked to contact with puppies at pet store
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Former beauty queen attacked by robbers during 'Letgo' deal
Wild storm topples canopy on top of cars in Conroe
Astros' Dallas Keuchel not really thinking free agency...yet
Houston Astros tap Round Rock Express as Triple-A affiliate
Show More
Astros superfans get engaged at Minute Maid Park
2 people killed when big rig slams head on with van
Convicted sex offender accused of having sex with dog
Texans should get flu shots early this year: Officials
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at Hobby
More News