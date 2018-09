What question would you want to ask U.S. Senate candidates Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke?ABC13 and Univision 45 are hosting a debate between the candidates Sunday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. and would like to invite you to submit your question for the candidates.The town hall-style debate will focus on domestic policy. ABC13 and Univision will be televising the debate, and it will be streamed live on ABC13.com.