'I'M WORKING HARD': Sen. Ted Cruz meets with oil and gas leaders ahead of Monday night rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the polls opened for early voting, voters in Harris County will play a big role in the midterm elections.

One of the first items on the list is the race for Senate.

Both Sen. Ted Cruz and his opponent, El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke are in town Monday as they gather with supporters and head to the polls.

While O'Rourke was greeted by dozens of supporters as he made a stop across multiple Houston-area locations, Sen Cruz stopped by a meeting of Texas oil and gas industry leaders.

After the meeting, Cruz gave insight into what makes his campaign different from O'Rourke's and what Houston's vote means to him.

"Houston is also, I believe, the most entrepreneurial big city," Cruz said. "Houston is a place where anybody can achieve anything."

On Monday night, Sen. Cruz will also be sharing the stage with President Trump at his rally.

"I'm working hard to get people out to vote our values, to vote our jobs," Cruz said. "I'm very glad the president is here tonight."

Cruz's supporters began camping outside the Toyota Center since Sunday night.

A massive tailgate is planned for downtown with food trucks, music, and speakers.

Doors for the rally open at 3:30 p.m.
