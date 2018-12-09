President Trumps undocumented employees break their silence

Sandra Diaz and Victorian Morales are the first to speak out publicly about their experience working at a Donald Trump owned golf-resort as undocumented women.Both were hired as housekeepers at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.Morales says she was hired in 2013 and Diaz says she worked there from 2010 through 2013.Both claim managers, employed by the Trump organization, knowingly hired them as undocumented workers.Diaz says her decision to go public was made, in part, because of what she calls a high level of hypocrisy."The president launches such hardline immigration rhetoric," says Diaz. "Yet his organization is doing the complete opposite."The undocumented Guatemalan says she was also subjected to demeaning verbal assaults by her superior.