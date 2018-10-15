HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With just mere weeks away from a critical midterm election, President Donald Trump is set to appear in Houston for a key battleground rally next Monday.
Trump's camp announced the stop at NRG Arena on Monday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
According to his campaign, this is the sixth rally that the president has held in Texas and the second in the Houston area since he first began his race for president in June 2015.
In recent months, Trump has pledged his support to former rival Sen. Ted Cruz, who is in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Trump vowed to hold a Cruz rally at the biggest venue possible within the state.
Trump's campaign says the president is expected to discuss the success of his "America First" agenda, as well as rally voters in an attempt to maintain GOP majorities in the House and Senate.
People interested in attending can register on the Trump campaign website.