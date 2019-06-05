Meet Tony Buzbee: Houston mayoral candidate is a Renaissance man in his own right

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5313524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is hoping to knock it out of the park with voters in November.

He's sailed 10,000 miles in the last four years, and hopes come November, Houston will make him captain of America's fourth largest city.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When it comes to Tony Buzbee, what you see is what you get."I'm a...I'm... I'm just real," he tells ABC13. "I don't, I don't pretend to be somebody."Sometimes, you don't know what you're going to get, but on this day, hanging out with the aggressive trial attorney and Houston mayoral candidate struck a new chord.This man rocks. No. Literally, he does. Call us the 'Buzbee Band,' me and Tony in tune, or at least trying to be.He plays the piano and the guitar. Music is how he unwinds from the stresses of tough cases, and now a vigorous mayoral campaign."This seems like this is your favorite room," Chauncy Glover says."This is where I do all my work, and um, do all my planning. Uh, usually if I'm not working at my office, I'll be working right here," Buzbee said.Buzbee is quite the Renaissance man. He has books of poetry he's written over the years."He took a deep breath, perhaps the deepest of his life and he jumped," Buzbee reads. "But he didn't fall. He soared."He's quick on his feet, too. When he's not spitting out rhythms and rhymes, he's playing with his three dogs, Lucy, Lacy and Lillian.While the millionaire attorney sleeps in one of the most expensive houses in Houston, right on River Oaks Boulevard, he says his beginnings were humble. His mom was a school bus driver. His dad was a meat packer.Buzbee went on to graduate from Texas A&M. "I was a Battalion commander," he says.Then, he became a Marine, a father, an attorney, a musician. The list goes on.There are many faces of Tony Buzbee, but now he's trying to hit a higher note with voters. He's hoping to wear another face: Houston's next mayor.