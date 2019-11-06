Politics

Election Day 2019: ABC13 live stream and key Houston results

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The futures of the state of Texas, the city of Houston and surrounding counties hang in the balance in multiple races on Election Day 2019.

Voters in Houston are deciding on whether Mayor Sylvester Turner will get four more years to lead the city, or if a change is needed at the top of city hall.

And across Texas, 10 key propositions are being decided, all of which could change how Texans live their day-to-day lives going forward.

You can view live results in this link.

You can also watch ABC13's live coverage of the Election Night returns in the video above.

Additionally, you can immerse yourself into key voting information below:

The 10 Texas ballot propositions you should know
With so much focus on the 2020 presidential election, it can be easy to overlook 2019's local and state elections, with ballot measures that can affect your day-to-day life.



Your voice. Your vote - Your guide to voting
Here is what you need to know if you're voting.



MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
Houston's mayoral candidates face-off in first debate



What to know about runoff elections in Texas
This is why we have runoff elections in Texas.

