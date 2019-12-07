community impact newspaper

Houston Runoff Voter Guide: Mayoral candidates Turner and Buzbee

HOUSTON, Texas -- Incumbent Mayor Sylvester Turner faces Tony Buzbee in the runoff election for Houston's next mayor. Community Impact Newspaper submitted questions to each candidate about city finances, ethics and infrastructure. Responses may have been edited for length.

Early voting takes place through Dec.10. Election day is Dec. 14.

Sylvester Turner (incumbent)

Website: www.sylvesterturner.com

Occupation/experience: Mayor of Houston. I am the only candidate for mayor with 30 years of experience getting things done. I led our city through Hurricane Harvey, won billions of dollars for recovery, fixed more than 273,000 potholes and cut violent crime by 10 percent. I've expanded municipal investments in renewable energy and led the winning bid to host the World Petroleum Congress in 2020. Today, I'm delivering big flood-protection projects and neighborhood drainage fixes, bringing thousands of new jobs to Houston, and putting more cops on the street to increase police patrols and keep our families safe.




Tony Buzbee

Website: www.tonybuzbeeformayor.com

Occupation/experience: attorney, owner of the Buzbee Law Firm.

