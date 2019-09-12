Ted Oberg Investigates

Your Turn: 13 Investigates makes it easy to find out who's funding 2019 mayoral election

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The multi-million dollar, 12-person race for Houston's mayoral seat is underway ahead of the Nov. 5 election and 13 Investigates has made it easy to see where candidates are getting their funding.

Candidate Tony Buzbee's $7.5 million self-funded campaign is the largest in the city, as of the July 15 reporting period deadline.

Donations to current Mayor Sylvester Turner come in second as he runs a nearly $3.2 million campaign followed by Bill King, who has garnered more than $670,000 in donations, and Kendall Baker, whose $15,650 campaign is mostly self-funded.

Candidate Derrick Broze raised $1,379. Naoufal Houjami has spent about $500 of his own funds on his campaign.

Current city councilman Dwight Boykins has also announced his candidacy, but did not report any donations as of the latest reporting deadline. Former Houston city councilwoman Sue Lovell also joined the race for mayor in July and has not reported any donations either. Candidates Victoria Romero, Demetria Smith, Johnny "J.T." Taylor and Roy J. Vasquez also did not list any donations.

13 Investigates created a searchable database of every donation made to declared candidates through the July 15 reporting period.

Who donated to the candidate you're supporting? Which candidate did someone who listed their occupation as "gadfly" donate to? Have any of your coworkers made donations? What about your neighbors and friends?

Type search terms in the field below to browse by candidate or search for specific names or occupations.
On a mobile device? Click here to make the database full screen.
Related topics:
politicshoustonted oberg investigatescampaignhouston politics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
Turner says no link between campaign donations, city contract
After mass shootings, hundreds urge TX Gov. to take action
Houston council OKs $4.6 million Harvey inspections contract
"I came down here to raise $10k worth of hell': Harvey victim
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters climb Fred Hartman Bridge ahead of Democratic debate
Tropical depression likely to form in Gulf of Mexico
Man dies after 3-story fall from senior living facility
Man shoots attempted carjacker in Walgreens parking lot
Family of 4 caught in fiery road rage shooting
Elizabeth Warren's date night at the original Ninfa's
How to watch the Houston Democratic debate on ABC
Show More
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
45 dogs and cats rescued from deplorable conditions
Andrew Yang breaks from debate prep to shoot hoops
Judge: StarKist to pay $100M fine in tuna price-fixing case
Trump to fly message over Houston Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News