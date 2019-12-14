Houston runoff election 2019: What you need to know

RELATED: What to know about runoff elections in Texas
If you want some guidance before casting your ballot, the Houston League of Women Voters is offering a guide with non-partisan information.
Get your guide here: League of Women Voters Guide
WHERE YOU CAN VOTE:
Harris County
SAMPLE BALLOT:
Harris County
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity.
If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.
Incumbent Mayor Sylvester Turner faces Tony Buzbee in the runoff election for Houston's next mayor.
Houston Runoff Voter Guide: Mayoral candidates Turner and Buzbee
Five Houston at large city council seats are up for grabs. Six districts in the city could have a new councilor take over.
Also on the ballot are positions on HISD's board of trustees.
