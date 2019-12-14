voter infomation

Houston runoff election 2019: What you need to know

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of people in Harris County will cast their vote in the runoff elections Saturday. More than 115,000 people voted early.

RELATED: What to know about runoff elections in Texas

If you want some guidance before casting your ballot, the Houston League of Women Voters is offering a guide with non-partisan information.

Get your guide here: League of Women Voters Guide

WHERE YOU CAN VOTE:
Harris County

SAMPLE BALLOT:
Harris County

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity.

  • Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
  • Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS
  • United States military identification card containing the person's photograph
  • United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph
  • United States passport


    • If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.
    Incumbent Mayor Sylvester Turner faces Tony Buzbee in the runoff election for Houston's next mayor.

    Houston Runoff Voter Guide: Mayoral candidates Turner and Buzbee

    Five Houston at large city council seats are up for grabs. Six districts in the city could have a new councilor take over.

    Also on the ballot are positions on HISD's board of trustees.

