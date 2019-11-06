What to know about runoff elections in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even though voters head to the polls Tuesday, the election could be far from over if there's a runoff.
But how do we get to that point in the first place?
According to the election code statutes on the state capitol website, if a candidate for office doesn't receive the votes necessary to be elected in an election requiring a majority vote, a runoff election happens.
The candidates in the runoff election are those who receive the highest and second highest number of votes in the main election or who tie for the highest number of votes, the code states.
The runoff election must be called no later than five days after the votes are canvassed in the main election.
Once that's done, it's election time again.
The runoff election must be held between 20 to 45 days after the date of the final canvass of the main election.
