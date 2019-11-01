houston politics

Houston mayor hopefuls hit the pavement ahead of Election Day

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On the Friday before Election Day, the top five candidates for Houston mayor canvassed the city, personally meeting with voters and pitching their vision of the future.

Here's a roundup of where ABC13 caught up with the candidates:

Mayor Sylvester Turner

The incumbent made a number of stops to campaign, including on the campus of Texas Southern University, where for the first time ever, students, faculty and staff were able to early vote on campus.

Turner encouraged all Houstonians to take the race seriously.

"The World Series is behind us and now we can direct our attention to the actual election and actual voting," Turner said. "World Series will come and go, but the operation of the city continues. The city never closes. It's 24/7. Who runs this city matters. Elections matter. Your vote is your voice."

SEE ALSO: Candidates spar in first Houston mayoral debate, presented by ABC13 and Univision 45

Tony Buzbee

The prominent attorney began Friday in the Second Ward, where he passed out tacos, greeted supporters and casted his vote.

Councilman Dwight Boykins

The councilman gave hugs, problem solved and chatted at the Young Library in the Old Spanish Trail area.

Bill King

The businessman who nearly won in the last election had a busy day at his campaign office.

Sue Lovell

The former councilwoman spoke to ABC13 over the phone. She said she took her 5-year-old granddaughter with her to vote earlier in the day.

She said she's grateful for the experience of running for mayor.

SEE ALSO: 2019 Election Day: The 10 Texas ballot propositions you should know

You can dive deeper into the personal lives of the candidates in a special interactive feature below:



Follow Erica Simon on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonelection 2019electionhouston politics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON POLITICS
Break-in reported at Tony Buzbee's campaign HQ
Houston mayor says crime rates down, but rivals disagree
Houston's mayoral candidates faced off in first debate
Mayoral candidates get fired up over city's crime rate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
Former Texas State student accused of rape twice in 1 month
SWAT officer shoots suspect who planned to rob armored car: HPD
Off-duty HFD inspector comes to collapsed neighbor's rescue
Houston Texans fan from the UK and other die-hard supporters
The Humble observatory bringing people closer to the stars
Ultimate Pacman experience coming to Houston in 2020
Show More
Thief steals truck left on to warm up in southwest Houston
Family blames mail-order pharmacy for woman's death
Mom and 3-year-old daughter hit by car while trick-or-treating
McDonald's 'Surprise Happy Meal' brings back throwback toys
Kids go nuts when Jose Altuve passes out Halloween candy
More TOP STORIES News