2019 Election Day: The 10 Texas ballot propositions you should know

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Next week's election will signal some big shifts for local government, but experts say many people are too focused on 2020 to pay attention to the decisions right in front of them.
"It seems people are very focused on 2020, and the city elections are flying under the radar a little bit," said political analyst Nancy Sims.
Houston's mayoral election has made a splash, in part because of the political ads airing just about everywhere, including during the World Series.
But Houston's 16-member city council will also get eight new members. That's something Sims says could signal big changes, whether people are paying attention or not.
"You complain about the streets. That's local government. You complain about quality of water or sewer systems, just everything that's a basic government service, police, fire, et cetera comes from local government," Sims said.
There are other big issues at stake like 10 amendments proposed (read details on this propositions below) for the state constitution. These run the gamut, from helping law enforcement officers adopt retired police dogs, to creating a flood infrastructure fund to help after a disaster.
There's even one about preventing a state income tax in Texas, even though that doesn't seem to be something on the horizon, just yet anyway.
Another reason for Houstonians to head to the polls: our voices will have a big impact statewide.
"We'll dominate the state vote because we're the ones with a big city election going on," Sims said.
Voting in Harris County is expected to be easier than ever this year. Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman announces voters can head to any of the more than 700 polling locations. That's long been the case for early voting. This year, that policy will extend to Election Day as well.
"Voters no longer have to search for their assigned precinct location," Trautman said.
You can get find a convenient polling location at harrisvotes.com, or by texting "VOTE" to (833) 937-0700.
Early voting continued from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. Election Day is on Tuesday.
Here are the Texas constitutional amendment proposals on the ballot:
Proposition 1: Judges serving more than one appointed or elected municipality
"Constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time."
If passed this would allow elected municipal judges to serve in more than one jurisdiction. Currently, only judges who are appointed to their posts are allowed to do this.
Proposition 2: Additional Texas Water Development Board bonds
"The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.
This would permit the water development board to use bonds for projects in areas of the state in greater financial need.
Proposition 3: Temporary property tax exemption for disaster areas
"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster."
If there's an official disaster declaration, this would allow the legislature to suspend property taxes in those areas.
Proposition 4: Prohibiting state income tax on residents
"The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual's share of partnership and unincorporated association income."
This aims to make it more difficult for future legislatures to enact a personal income tax in the state.
Proposition 5: Sporting goods sales tax to fund parks, wildlife, historical agencies
"The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas' natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes."
This would allocate funds from the sporting sales tax to go toward the state wildlife department and Texas Historical Commission.
Proposition 6: Increasing bonds for Cancer Prevention and Research Institute
"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas."
Aimed at helping fund cancer research, this would raise the maximum amount of dollars to $3 billion.
Proposition 7: Increases distribution to the state school fund
"The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund."
This measure is aimed at raising the amount of money available for funding classroom materials in the state.
Proposition 8: Creation of Flood Infrastructure Fund
"The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects."
This would set up a flood infrastructure fund to free up money for projects after a disaster happens.
Proposition 9: Property tax exemption for precious metals in depositories
"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state."
This would an exemption of property taxes for precious metals held in Texas depositories.
Proposition 10: Transfer of law enforcement animals to handlers or others
"The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances."
This would make it easier for law enforcement officers to adopt retired police dogs.
