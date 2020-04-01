Houston grapples with makeshift hospital space while entering new month

Mayor Sylvester Turner is convening Wednesday the city's regularly scheduled city council meeting on the third week since the region began measures in earnest to stop the spread of COVID-19. Turner is expected to address the media around 10:30 a.m. after the meeting. You can watch his statement live on this post.
Entering the council meeting, Houston has confirmed 377 COVID-19 cases, including four deaths. Across the greater Houston area, which takes into account Harris, Galveston, Montgomery, and Fort Bend counties, among several regional areas, 1,267 cases were confirmed, which account for more than a third of the total cases in Texas.
Houston continues to be under a "Stay Home, Work Safe" order, which was extended until April 30.
Wednesday's council meeting shifts the city's focus to potential hospital sites. With exponential rise in cases clear, the city is looking at long-vacant facilities to possibly house patients.
While the numbers aren't to a staggering amount compared to places like New York City, for example, the city could face overburdened hospitals to the point that no beds would be available.
Meanwhile, the city has opened a second testing site in northwest Houston, adding more locations for people who believe they are symptomatic.
The video above is from a previous story.
