coronavirus testing

New free COVID-19 testing site opens in northwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second coronavirus testing site set up by the city is opening Wednesday in northwest Houston and, like the first, it's completely free.

The new testing site is located at Delmar Stadium on Mangum Road.

Health officials say you cannot just show up to the testing site, and must be pre-screened over the phone to determine if you are eligible for testing.

The site is expected to have about 250 tests available per day.

SEE MORE: Strict Houston COVID-19 regulations could see the end of the pandemic by mid-May, UTHealth study suggests

After patients get screened over the phone, they will be given instructions to the testing site and a unique code.

The code is what will get you into the area where health officials can administer the test from your car.

Local health officials have said the more testing becomes available in the Houston area, the more confirmed cases we're going to see.

There are currently almost 1,200 coronavirus cases in the entire Houston area.

READ MORE: What we know about Houston area coronavirus cases

Mayor Sylvester Turner says it could be weeks before we see the peak of the virus in the Houston area.

"Sometime right around May 2, that's assuming that we continue to be aggressive, that we continue to work together in practicing social distancing, and minimizing our interaction with one-another," Turner said at a press conference Tuesday.

The testing site is open at 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can call 832-393-4220 to be pre-screened for a test.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
Gov. Abbott orders schools closed until May 4
ABC13's Chauncy Glover recovers from COVID-19
COVID-19 cases in Houston could peak around May 2
COVID-19 deaths could surpass 9/11, congresswoman says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old hit by stray bullet after 5 to 6 gunshots were fired
1000 inmates expected to be released from jail
COVID-19 cases in Houston could peak around May 2
Police concerned about Houston woman who disappeared from home
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
Amazing weather for Wednesday, rain returns Thursday
Relief fund set up for farm workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Gov. Abbott orders schools closed until May 4
6.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Idaho
Worried about paying rent on April 1 amid pandemic?
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
You may have property to claim via Texas' Unclaimed Property
More TOP STORIES News