Ft. Bend Co. sheriff staying put after claiming 'witch-hunt' for his ouster

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Outgoing Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls is staying put in office after he claimed a "witch-hunt" in the county commissioners' court wanted him out before his term expires next year.The outspoken sheriff, who this past summer announced he will not seek another term, revealed in a tweet that a meeting was set Tuesday to discuss his possible ouster.He further said the move was politically motivated."The Dem County Judge has even met with other Dems to choose who 'he' would appoint to replace me. I've done nothing wrong. A Dem-led witch-hunt has now entered FBC. Sad!" Nehls tweeted.At issue, according to the court, was Nehls' decision to form an exploratory committee for a U.S. House run and whether that broke any rules for a sitting elected official.Commissioners told ABC13 that no action was taken since there weren't any laws broken.Under county law, a sitting elected official with 13 months left in his or her term cannot remain in office and run for another elected position.Nehls reaffirmed that he is, at least for the moment, not running for Congress, but simply exploring the proposition."I have no intent and I will not resign my position as sheriff to run for Congress. I've never said I was running for Congress. I formed an exploratory committee and I'm testing the waters. I'm seeing over the next 60 days, would I be a viable candidate for Congress," the sheriff explained.So what brought up the court meeting with Nehls' position on the agenda? According to Fort Bend County Judge KP George, a constituent raised concerns over whether Nehls was in his position illegally."We wanted to make sure that the constituent e-mail, whether it was valid, whether there was no value to it. We wanted to be absolutely clear about it. So our county attorney advised this. The best way to this: put on the agenda and discuss in closed session. And that's exactly what we did," George said.Back in July, Nehls stated he would not seek another term as sheriff after seven years in office. He was the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 constable for two terms before that. Shortly after the decision, he formed an exploratory committee to seek the U.S. House seat in Texas District 22.During his time as sheriff, Nehls ran into controversy in 2017 when he was involved in a situation involving a woman who had a "F(expletive)" sign displayed on her truck.