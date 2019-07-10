Politics

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls not seeking third term

After seven years as the sheriff of Fort Bend County, Troy Nehls announced that he will not be seeking another term.

His office released a statement Wednesday.

Nehls became sheriff in 2012 after serving two terms as the elected Constable of Fort Bend County Precinct 4.

He has more than 24 years of experience in law enforcement, beginning his career in Wisconsin.

Nehls moved to Fort Bend County in 1994 and says his office's efforts have made Fort Bend one of the safest counties in the area.

"We aim to make you feel safe and secure in your home and when traveling around Fort Bend County. I am very proud of that," says Nehls. "We live in the greatest Texas county out of the 254."

Nehls ran into controversy in 2017 when he was involved in a situation involving a woman who had a "F(expletive)" sign displayed on her truck.

