Former Pres. George H.W. Bush back home in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Now that Former President George H.W. Bush is home, he's looking forward to two things: Astros baseball and Tex-Mex.
Bush's spokesperson, Jim McGrath, announced the 41st president returned to Houston on Friday after a "very special summer in Maine surrounded by his big, loving family."
McGrath said the president is thrilled to see the Astros take on the Red Sox on Saturday in Game 1 of the ALCS.
He also said Houston's most famous resident is also looking for some good Tex-Mex, stat.
After a very special summer in Maine surrounded by his big, loving family, the 41st President today arrived back home in Houston and is preparing to launch Operation Shock and Awe @Astros fortified in the near future by some proper #TexMex.— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) October 12, 2018
