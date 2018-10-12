POLITICS

Former Pres. George H.W. Bush back home in Houston

Former President George H.W. Bush is back in Houston! (Dave Einsel)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Now that Former President George H.W. Bush is home, he's looking forward to two things: Astros baseball and Tex-Mex.

Bush's spokesperson, Jim McGrath, announced the 41st president returned to Houston on Friday after a "very special summer in Maine surrounded by his big, loving family."

McGrath said the president is thrilled to see the Astros take on the Red Sox on Saturday in Game 1 of the ALCS.

He also said Houston's most famous resident is also looking for some good Tex-Mex, stat.

