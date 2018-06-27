POLITICS

President George H.W. Bush chimes in as Houston competes for 2020 DNC bid

Houston is one of three finalists hoping to host 2020 Democratic National Convention. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Upon learning the City of Houston is one of three finalists hoping to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former President George H.W. Bush has already shown his support.

In a letter to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, President Bush expressed that while he was not in town when the Bayou City hosted the 1928 Democratic Convention, he was proud to accept the GOP nomination when the Republican Convention was held in the Astrodome in 1992.


President Bush also pointed out that he is not endorsing whoever may claim the 2020 nomination, but would reconsider if it was Mayor Turner himself.
