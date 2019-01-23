HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With winter weather causing potholes to be on people's minds, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner plans to update neighbors on his pothole promise soon.
TxDOT said recent temperature swings and wet weather can create disasters on the road. The combination can cause cracks and create potholes.
It's a problem Houston drivers know well.
"To me, it doesn't matter what side of town," driver Sabrina Franklin said. "South, west, downtown. It's just, they're everywhere."
"It's been a long time since anybody did anything corrective about it other than temporarily patching," driver John Wolfinger said.
For three years, Turner has worked to fix the issue. He promised to fix nearly all reported potholes within one business day.
So far this month, the city's pothole tracker says he's kept that promise. Just don't tell that to some drivers.
"I'd say not well," driver Isaac Arnold said. "At least not by me. Maybe other parts of town, it's gone well, but I don't see it over here."
"I don't know that he's followed it up, but I did notice an improvement when he took office," Wolfinger said.
The mayor's initiative was to also make it easier to report a pothole. If you see one, all you have to do is call 311 or use the city's 311 app. Once there, you just simply enter the pothole location.
A city spokesperson says the mayor plans to update ABC13 Eyewitness News on his pothole progress by the end of the month. Words are nice, but drivers prefer to feel results.
"You'd probably cut down on traffic accidents," Arnold said. "You cut down on wear and tear on people's vehicles. It's a good idea if it could get done right."
