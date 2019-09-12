Elizabeth Warren's date night at the original Ninfa's

For Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, she ate at her favorite Houston restaurant Wednesday.
An ABC News campaign reporter spotted Warren at Ninfa's on Navigation in the East End.
Warren told her this is the restaurant she took her husband Bruce for his first meal in Texas.
She said he loved it, so she decided to marry him!
In case you didn't know, Warren has history with the Bayou City: she got her start at the University of Houston.
