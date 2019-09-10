Can Warren go head-to-head with Trump?

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Massachusettsis bringing her message of big, structural change to Austin along the Colorado River.It's the same message we expect to hear from her at the third Democratic Debate in Houston Thursday.As preps got underway for the event in Texas' capital city, Warren is emerging as one of the top three Democratic candidates. The others: former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.The question on many minds is whether Warren can go head-to-head with President Trump.That answer might be found at the Houston Democratic debate."I'm still trying to make my decision," Houstonian Federico Galarraga said."I think she's really smart. I think she's not as great in the debate," undecided voter Leigh Bingle said. "I think she has a tendency to get bullied from him. There's time. There's potential."One Warren supporter, however, is keeping her eye on the Democratic contest still ahead."I'd like to see her and Bernie flush out their differences," Erin Pollet said.