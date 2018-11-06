Sources within Sen. Ted Cruz's reelection campaign tell Eyewitness News they are confident he will win reelection.The campaign cautioned Tuesday that they are not taking anything for granted. They've employed a concerted effort to get out the vote in the last two weeks to target likely Cruz voters and encourage them to vote.The effort included both volunteer phone calls and door knocking, along with paid advertising."There is no doubt this is a turnout election," Sen. Cruz told Eyewitness News. "Republicans are not going to wake up and suddenly vote Democrat. If we can get common sense conservatives to vote, I feel we'll win."Cruz held 50 rallies and town halls in the last six weeks of the campaign. He ended with four events in the Houston area on Monday.His team is encouraged by early voting numbers and thinks new voters will help them more than some pundits suggest.Cruz will speak to supporters Tuesday night at an event in the Galleria area.President Donald Trump has made the election about immigration in the closing days of the 2018 midterms. The Democratic Party has focused on health care and preserving coverage for pre-existing conditions. But Cruz, in a tough fight to hold his seat against Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke, is focusing on the economy as the center pillar of his campaign.In rallies across the state, he's said the race is about freedom, security, and jobs."I think this race has changed a lot in the last two months because the people of Texas are focused on the issues," he told Eyewitness News on the final day of the campaign. "And in Texas we want low taxes, we want low regulations, we want lots and lots of jobs. My number one priority is jobs. Jobs. Jobs. Jobs."He points to the sweeping tax cut passed in the last session as proof of the economic growth.O'Rourke has said the tax only benefited the wealthy and corporations. Cruz defends both the tax cuts and changes in regulations that help the Texas economy specifically."That's what this election is about," he said, "continuing this economic boom that is benefiting everyone in Houston and people all across Texas. You'd have to be off your rocker if you work in oil and gas or you care about jobs and you vote for Beto O'Rourke rather than continue this boom we got going right now."Is the economy the issue that will drive voters to the polls? Cruz is banking on it in a race as tight as any for a statewide seat in Texas in the last two decades.