Signs supporting Sen. Ted Cruz vandalized in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Someone has been vandalizing signs supporting Sen. Ted Cruz in west Houston.

The Cruz Campaign sent Eyewitness News pictures of signs with a black "X" spray-painted on them.

Residents say a row of houses was targeted on Briarmeade.

Some of the homeowners have already taken the signs down.

Meanwhile, Sen. Cruz is hitting the campaign trail this week.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., will join Cruz in Conroe for a rally at the Lone Star Convention Center. The rally is Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
