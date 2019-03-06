SPECIAL ELECTION: Christina Morales elected in Texas House District 145

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Voters in Texas House District 145 elected entrepreneur Christina Morales as their next state representative Tuesday night.
Morales defeated challenger Melissa Noriega in Tuesday's special election by a vote of 61 to 40 percent.
She will fill the seat vacated by State Sen. Carol Alvarado, who narrowly avoided a runoff in December to win a special election for the state Senate District 6 seat.
